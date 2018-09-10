Home Indiana Indiana Red Cross Volunteers Heading To Carolina’s September 10th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

As hurricane Florence comes closer to the United States, the Red Cross is preparing to help those in its path. The Southern Indiana chapter is sending four people to the Carolinas tomorrow, and there are more on standby.

Officials in both North and South Carolina have declared a state of emergency ahead of hurricane Florence’s landfall this week. The storm gained strength in just a matter of hours this afternoon and could make landfall as a category four hurricane. Current models expect Florence to make landfall on Thursday.

Volunteers in the area will be preparing a shelter in North Carolina before Thursday. Norman Desautel says this is his seventh time responding to a disaster.

“It is nerve wrecking knowing that the hurricane is on land and it’s coming in either the path that you’re in or a path another shelter’s in. Knowing that you’re volunteer coworkers are there and other people are there. You get an urge, but you’re like, gotta keep calm because you have clients in your shelter that you don’t want to freak out or panic,” says Desautel.

He believes, like many other volunteers, that helping others is what he was born to do.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. If you’d like to join their efforts, you can visit this link: https://www.redcross.org/local/indiana/volunteer.html

Comments

comments