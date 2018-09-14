Home Indiana Indiana Receives $9M Grant For Student Mental Health Needs September 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana education officials say a $9 million federal grant will boost efforts to help Indiana students struggling with mental health issues. The five-year grant was awarded through a program called Project Aware.

That program is designed to increase awareness of students’ mental and emotional health issues and helps expand school-based mental health teams.

Right now the program is in place in Vigo County, Perry Central School Corporation in Indy and Avon.

The state hopes to work with other districts to expand the program.

