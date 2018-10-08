44News | Evansville, IN

Indiana Receives $1M School Safety Grant

October 8th, 2018 Indiana

Indiana will soon have a little extra help to make our schools safer. The state is getting $1 million from the federal government to prevent school violence.

The grant is designed to help educate teachers and students and to help schools develop anonymous reporting systems using apps or hotlines.

It will also help schools create threat assessment and crisis intervention teams and training for school officials how to respond to students with mental health issues.

