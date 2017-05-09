Indiana Ranks Number One In Midwest

Indiana ranks number one in the mid-west and fifth in the nation for the second year in a row. Texas ranked number one nationwide for doing business, and Kentucky came in at 22.

The survey, placed out by Chief Executive Magazine, surveyed more than 500 CEO’s Nationwide on a number of issues.

Top among them were tax policy and government regulation, along with the quality of the local workforce.

Indian also received positive words for the major moves infrastructure program that aims to put more than 1.2 billion dollars into building roads in the state by 2020.

