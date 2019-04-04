Indiana Ranks Low in Equal Wages for Men and Women

According to a pay equity study, Indiana ranks among the lowest states in the nation when it comes to paying men and women equal wages for the same work.

The American Association of University Women’s 2017 analysis compared median yearly earnings by sex in the 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and compared the protections and solutions offered to workers who face discrimination.

The Evansville Courier and Press reported the analysis showed that Indiana scored noticeably below the national average in wage parity. The reports show Indiana men are paid around 37 percent more than their female peers. According to the AAUA, the national median is 20 percent.

Indiana ranks 49th with adjacent Illinois and Kentucky ranking 38th and 33rd.

AAUA is a nonprofit that pushes for equality for woman and girls.

