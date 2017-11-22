Indiana Ranks Among Least Tax-Friendly States

Indiana ranks among the least tax-friendly states for retirees, while Kentucky ranks among one of the most tax-friendly states.

This ranking is part of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance’s 2017 Retiree Tax Map, which compares all 50 states on senior tax breaks, taxes on income, property, everyday purchases, and estates.

Indiana ranks the ninth least tax-friendly state, while Minnesota, Connecticut, and Kansas top off the list for the least tax-friendly states.

To see a complete list, visit Least Tax-Friendly States for Retirees.

Kiplinger’s also ranked the most tax-friendly states in the nation, including Wyoming at the top spot, followed by Alaska, South Dakota, Mississippi, and Florida.

To find the complete list, visit Most Tax-Friendly States for Retirees.

Comments

comments