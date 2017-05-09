Home Indiana Indiana Ranks 1st in Midwest, Fifth in Nation for Business May 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

If you’re thinking about doing business, the Hoosier state might be the best place to do just that. According to Chief Executive magazine, a survey of more than 500 CEOs nationwide ranked Indiana first in the Midwest and fifth in the nation for doing business, maintaining its position as a top state for business.

This survey is part of the magazine’s “Best & Worst States for Business” rankings, which the magazine has put together for the last 13 years.

While Indiana ranks high, Kentucky ranked 22nd, down two from last year and Illinois was ranked 48th.

Rankings are based on tax climates, workforces, living environments, which includes cost of living, education and state and local attitudes towards business.

Texas retains the top spot at #1, followed by Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

For a full list, visit 2017 Best & Worst States for Business.

Comments

comments