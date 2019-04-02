Indiana Ranking 12th Most Obese State in the Country

Obesity is affecting Hoosiers’ health and lifestyle at a growing rate, and Indiana is really paying for it. It’s costing the state nearly $8.5 billion dollars a year from low productivity, health care costs, and even premature death.

Right now Indiana is ranking as the 12th highest state in the country for obesity according to the Richard Fairbanks Foundation. Several factors could be contributing to the high obesity rate in the Hoosier state. One in three Hoosiers are obese according to research at Indiana University, and because of this some Hoosiers are at a greater risk for serious health problems.

A lack of access to healthy food, or food desserts could be contributing to the high rate of obesity.

“In a lot of our high poverty areas there is not a grocery store,” says Purdue Extension Community Wellness Coordinator Erin Carwile.

Convenience stores are more common than grocery stores in some parts of the state. Data shows 90 percent of Hoosiers don’t eat enough fruits, and vegetables. Experts say how much people can afford to spend on groceries definitely affects their health and weight.

“When you go grocery shopping how much do you spend on average? About 200 dollars at least,” says Evansville resident and parent Erin Carwile.

Fruits and vegetables are essential to a healthy lifestyle, but they can be costly. I spent nearly $20 on just these fruits which are needed daily so the price quickly adds up.

“Stay away from the junk food like chips, chocolate and candy and stuff like that. Just mostly organic or as close to organic as possible,” says Carwile.

The perfect way to combat obesity is free, exercising.

“Park in the back of the grocery store. Do extra laps when possible. We have amazing parks here in Evansville. Go visit them once it stops raining, and enjoy family walks,” says Wilson.

“And if you need to lose weight then you need to bump that 30 minutes up to 60 minutes a day, and again it doesn’t require a gym, it just requires moving your body.”

Experts also say following a product’s serving size is a perfect way to maintain calories and your budget.

