Indiana Prayer Bill Heads to the Governor's Desk
March 30th, 2017
Britney Taylor

A bill designed to allow more prayer in Indiana schools heads to the governor’s desk. The Senate voted 44-5 in favor of the legislation.

House Bill 1024 states students may express their religious beliefs in homework, artwork, and other assignments and that students may engage in religious activities during the school day.

This bill passed the house earlier in this legislative session. Now it heads to the governor’s desk to be signed.

