A proposal designed to allow more prayer in Indiana schools clears another legislative hurdle. The Senate Education Committee voted eight to two in favor of the proposal.

The bill states students may express their religious beliefs in homework, artwork, and other assignments and that students may engage in religious activity during the school day.

The bill passed the house earlier this session. It heads to the full Senate for another vote.

