Indiana Police to Target Violators of Move Over Law

Police to Target Violators of Move Over Law July 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle

Officers from numerous states, including Indiana, will be targeting violators of the Move Over laws in each of their respective states starting July 22nd.

The Move Over law requires motorists to change lanes to give clearance to law enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulances, utility workers, and in some cases, tow-truck drivers.

Indiana State police along with Troopers from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan, and Pennsylvania will be doing state-wide patrols targeting violators of the law. This project was started by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and includes the five states that border Ohio.

“Troopers will be conducting extra patrols which will be targeting drivers who are violating Indiana’s ‘Move Over’ law,” states First Sergeant Terrance Weems, Assistant Commander of the Indiana State Police Post in Lowell. “Our goal is to protect emergency, highway, construction, and towing personnel that work alongside our roadways. It only takes a few seconds to slow down or move over, by following this rule we hope everyone can make it home safely.”

Indiana statute 9-21-8-35(b) and (c) states:

(b) Upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red, red and white, or red and blue lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:

(1) proceeding with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four (4) lanes with not less than two (2) lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or

(2) proceeding with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed at least ten (10) miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe.

Any person who violates this subsection commits a Class A infraction.

(c) Upon approaching a stationary recovery vehicle, a stationary utility service vehicle (as defined in IC 8-1-8.3-5), a stationary solid waste hauler, a stationary road, street, or highway maintenance vehicle, or a stationary survey or construction vehicle, when the vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing amber lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:

(1) proceeding with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the recovery vehicle, utility service vehicle, solid waste hauler, or road, street, or highway maintenance vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four (4) lanes with not less than two (2) lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or

(2) proceeding with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed at least ten (10) miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe.

Any person who violates this subsection commits a Class B infraction.

All roadways in Indiana will be monitored by officers during the projects run from July 22nd through July 28th.

