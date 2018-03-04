Indiana Police Search For Missing Woman
UPDATE: Authorities say Shainna Meadows has been found.
The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding 27 year-old Shainna Meadows.
Authorities say Meadows was last seen Saturday, March 3rd at 1:45 p.m. in Tipton, Indiana 51 miles north of Indianapolis wearing a black blouse, blue jeans, and flip flops.
Meadows is a 27 year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.
Police believe she is in extreme danger, and may require medical assistance.
She was last seen driving a black 2017 Nissan Versa Indiana plate 940TDP.
A Indiana Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
If you have any information on Shainna R. Meadows, contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department at 765-675-2111 or 911.