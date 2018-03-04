Home Indiana Indiana Police Search For Missing Woman March 4th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

UPDATE: Authorities say Shainna Meadows has been found.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding 27 year-old Shainna Meadows.

Authorities say Meadows was last seen Saturday, March 3rd at 1:45 p.m. in Tipton, Indiana 51 miles north of Indianapolis wearing a black blouse, blue jeans, and flip flops.

Meadows is a 27 year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Police believe she is in extreme danger, and may require medical assistance.

She was last seen driving a black 2017 Nissan Versa Indiana plate 940TDP.

A Indiana Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

If you have any information on Shainna R. Meadows, contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department at 765-675-2111 or 911.

