Indiana Parents Sue Department of Child Services Workers

A Huntingburg couple is suing workers with the Indiana Department of Child Services after threatening to take their toddler away for abuse.

The allegations of abuse came against Jade and Lelah Jerger after they decided to give their daughter CBD oil instead of pharmaceutical medication prescribed by a doctor.

“I just don’t want another family to go through what we have,” said Jade Jerger, father. “The amount that we have been through. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

“You should be able to say, ‘No, this is not the option that we want,” said Lelah Jerger, mother. “Let’s look at different options.”

Lelah says there haven’t been enough studies and trials to show whether the prescribed epilepsy medication is safe enough for a toddler. CBD oil is legal for people with epilepsy but, the Jerger’s say for their two-year-old daughter Jaelah to qualify it means she would have to be on two or three pharmaceutical drugs for 3 months at a time and prove they aren’t working.

They say they are not willing to put their daughter through that for 9 months just to see if other drugs work when they’re already found CBD oil does treat Jaelah’s epilepsy with no side effects.

“She’s not their guessing game,” said Lelah. “She’s not a toy for them to play with and for them to figure out their studies with. That’s not what she’s there for.”

Lelah says DCS told them they had to keep Jaelah on the medication Keppra and take her for weekly blood draws to prove she was still on the drug. In the lawsuit filed Monday, the Jergers claim the blood draws were a “non-consensual search and seizure without a warrant” and violated their Fourth Amendment right.

“We hope above everything that it just makes them realize that we’re people too,” said Lelah. “And we have rights and we have rights to make medical decisions for our children.”

Jaelah was diagnosed with epilepsy in July 2017 when she was about a year and a half old. Her parents say at the time, she was having as many as 100 seizures a day. Those seizures only got worse when they gave her the drug Keppra. However, the Jerger’s say when they started giving Jaelah Charlotte’s Web, a form of CBD oil, her seizures reduced to just one or two a day.



