Home Indiana Indiana Packers Corporation Completes Acquisition with Specialty Foods Group October 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana Packers Corporation (ICP) announced the completion of the acquisition of Specialty Foods Group (SFG), LLC.

Based in Owensboro, Kentucky, SFG manufactures and distributes KENTUCKY LEGEND® premium hams, the leading boneless ham in grocery retail in the United States, as well as a wide variety of processed meat products that sell under premium brand and private-label names regionally and nationally.

“We are excited to officially welcome SFG, its outstanding people and admired brands into the Indiana Packers’ fold,” says Russ Yearwood, President and Chief Operating Officer of IPC. “We eagerly look forward to the business growth that will come as a result of combining our two companies.”

IPC says the SFG Owensboro facility will continue operating and producing its high quality and popular meat products.

IPC now operates four production facilities across Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky.

Comments

comments