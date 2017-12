Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Pacers Partners EPD With For Toy Giveaway December 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Police Department is partnering with the Indiana Pacers for a special toy giveaway.

It’s set for Thursday a the Joshua Academy on Walnut Street in Evansville.

Members of the Pacers and the Indiana Fever will be there along with Police Chief Billy Bolin and several officers.

Evansville City Council members Missy Mosby and Jonathan Weaver will also be on hand.

