Home Indiana Indiana Organization Receives Funding for Opioid Treatment September 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A grant to fund opioid treatment services has been awarded to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

U.S. Senator Todd Young announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Center for Substance Abuse Treatment awarded the organization $18,147,223 to combat the opioid epidemic.

“The pain of losing a loved one due to an opioid overdose is something no one should have to endure. Unfortunately, this is the reality for far too many families,” said Senator Young. “This grant funding is welcome in Indiana, where our state has been working aggressively to curb the terrible opioid epidemic and provide treatment options for Hoosiers looking to turn their lives around.”

This funding is provided through HHS’s Mental Health & Substance Abuse Service Grants program.

Comments

comments