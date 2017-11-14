Home Indiana Indiana One Step Closer to Legalizing Sunday Alcohol Sale November 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Tuesday, a state committee voted to recommend Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana. This comes days after what many call a breakthrough, an agreement between the powerful liquor and grocery store lobbies to both back Sunday sales.

State Senator Ron Alting is writing the legislation. The recommendation approved Tuesday would allow Sunday sales between noon and 8 p.m.

Left out of the alliance and still being debated is whether to expand the sale of cold beer to grocery and convenience stores.

State Senator Phil Boots still warns about any preconceived outcomes along with concerns the committee making recommendations still has too many ties to the alcohol industry.

“The individual that’s going to the package store or convenience store or bar is not well represented in this commission. I think they’re still trying to analyze what they’re hearing today,” says Boots.

The panel is expected to continue debating cold beer sales next month.

The recommendations still need to be approved. Then, it will be part of a larger report given to state lawmakers by the end of the year.



