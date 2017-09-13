Home Indiana Indiana Officials Debate Repealing Handgun Carry Licenses September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Hoosier handgun owners who want to carry firearms have to have a license to do so but that could soon change. The state currently requires people to obtain a carrying permit, a law that Republican State Representative Jim Lucas is seeking to repeal.

Advocates of repealing the law say doing with the requirement removes government red tape from what is a constitutional right. Even gun store owners say there has to be a system of vetting.

“My personal belief is that maybe it shouldn’t be required, but what’s the reality is that there needs to be some sort of checks and balances. I think with firearm ownership and it’s all about responsibility, it’s noting about anything else,” says John Rudolph, Owner of Uncle Rudolph’s Firing Range.

State police argue the proposal not only poses a threat to public safety, but say it also cuts revenue.

Should the law be repealed Indiana would join a dozen other states that don’t require a license to carry in public.



Comments

comments