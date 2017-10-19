Home Indiana Indiana Officers Receive Nearly 2,000 Portable Breath Test Devices October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana officers are receiving nearly 2,000 portable breath test devices. 150 local law enforcement agencies across the Hoosier state received 1,758 portable breath tests.

These devices were purchased with over $750,000 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) impaired-driving funds.

Law enforcement officers are receiving the new Alco-Sensor FSTs, mouth pieces, and gas canisters used to calibrate the readings. The new devices include passive sniffers that can sense alcohol in the air around a person or an open container.

Over the next year, an additional $130,000 is budgeted to buy 725 portable breath tests for ISP Posts.

In every state and Washington D.C., it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. In Indiana, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to a year.

For more information, visit Drive Sober.

