Indiana Office of Tourism Development Receives a Top Honor

The Indiana Office of Tourism Development (IOTD) receives a top honor for its Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay. It received a 2017 Mercury Award for Best Public Relations Campaign.

The Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay was designed to united the Hoosier state and bring citizens together by carrying a physical torch through every county.

During the five week relay, it made its way through the Tri-state.

The U.S. Travel Association said the partnerships and execution really elevated the campaign.

IOTD is also being honored by the Indiana Historical Society for the Bicentennial Torch Relay. It was chosen as one of the winners in the Outstanding Bicentennial Collaborative Project category. A ceremony will be held in November.

