Indiana Offering Free Water Testing for School Districts
The Indiana Finance Authority launches a program to provide free drinking water testing to all of the state’s public schools.
Any school districts across Indiana interested in participating in the voluntary program will need to complete a questionnaire that the authority will use to prioritize the extent of sampling needed in each district.
Back in December, drinking water tests performed by the Environmental Protection Agency found elevated lead levels within an area of East Chicago that’s already considered a lead Superfund site.
Hundreds of families there were displaced because of the problem.
For more information on how to file a request through the Indiana Finance Authority, click here: Indiana Finance Authority