Young adults are now facing a greater risk of developing obesity-related cancers and at a faster rate than previous generations.

In Indiana, obesity rates in young adults have reached 33 percent. According to a recent study, there was a surprising jump for six obesity-related cancers in young adults

Millennials face about double the risk than their baby boomer parents.

Experts warn obesity has reached epidemic levels with millennials on track to being one of the heaviest generations on record.

