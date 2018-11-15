Indiana Non-Profit Files Lawsuit Against BMV

An Indiana non-profit that helps immigrants and refugees settle in the Hoosier state is suing the BMV.

The organization “Neighbor to Neighbor” says the bureau discriminates against those who don’t speak English, making it difficult or impossible for those individuals to get a driver’s license.

Andrea Cramer, the non-profit founder, says while you can take the test in 14 different languages, the manual used to study for the test is only available in English.

Cramer also says it often takes immigrants around a year to finally pass the test. Cramer says she isn’t asking for 14 different physical books, but wants the BMV to make it possible for all people to study.

A spokesperson for the BMV says they will not discuss the pending litigation at this time.

