Indiana Non-Binary “X” Gender Marker on Hold, Hoosier Lawmakers Amend Senate Bill 182

Just last week it was announced that people who identify as non-binary could mark an “X” for their gender at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, but some lawmakers are making that harder to happen.

The non-binary option has been around for nearly a decade, but it’s now starting to get attention. Senate Bill 182 aims to make it more challenging for transgender, and non-binary people to change their I.D. cards in the Hoosier state.

Indiana lawmakers making several attempts this week, and today voting 10 to 3 in the House Committee on Roads and Transportation to specify gender as male, or female.

“It’s very hurtful. It’s been painful to see that this was attempted last night, and then again today. It’s very obvious to me that this is an attack on transgender Hoosiers by the people who are supposed to represent us,” says Queer Space EVV facilitator Kirt Ethridge.

Senate Bill 182 would potentially block the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles from allowing Hoosiers to identify as non-binary with an X on State I.D.’s, and drivers licenses.

Last week the BMV announced the third option, but in a move some say is under the radar as lawmakers are trying to define gender.

Under the current amendment presented by Evansville representative Holli Sullivan, who did not return my request for comment, people can no longer change their gender marker with a doctor’s note.

“Non-binary and transgender Hoosiers are also her constituents we also have the same rights as every other member of the state and we need to be protected,” says Katie Blair with the ACLU of Indiana.

People would have to amend their birth certificate which is not only costly, but difficult for people born in another state.

Groups including the ACLU of Indiana are opposing Senate Bill 182 in its current form.

“What it does is it makes it harder for transgender Hoosier’s to receive the identification that they identify with,” says Katie Blair.

For some having the non-binary X gender marker clearly shows how that person identifies.

“And having that marker would help me in many ways including for example in healthcare because often, people who are transgender have difficulty getting the healthcare they need but having that marker would show right away that I am non-binary and so I might have different healthcare needs,” says Ethridge.

“If you have time to call your legislators up on the phone please do so. If you have time to go to Governor Eric Holcomb’s page, and fill out his contact form please do so.”

Senate Bill 182 is now heading to the full House for more debate. If it passes, the Bill will head to a Conference Committee for more consideration.

Comments

comments