Indiana Needle Exchange Program Bill Heads to Governor

A bill that would let Indiana counties and municipalities create their own needle-exchange programs is headed to Republican Governor Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it. The state senate approved the measure by a 32-16 vote. The bill aims to reduce the spread of infectious diseases by providing people with clean syringes and discouraging needle sharing.

Indiana began to allow the exchanges in 2015, but only with state approval, after the state’s worst-ever HIV outbreak, which was centered in Scott County near Louisville.

The new bill would remove that requirement, streamlining the process and giving local governments more freedom to decide whether to create their own exchanges.

Medical experts have found that such programs cut down transmission of HIV and do not cause increases in drug use.

