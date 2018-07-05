Home Indiana Indiana National Guard Band Makes Long Awaited Return to Southwest Indiana July 5th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

The Indiana National Guard 38th Infantry Division Band is the only military band in the state of Indiana and it might be the least conventional.

The band is made up of 41 members, all apart of the National Guard, but also holding everyday jobs. While most traditional band members will focus solely on the music these guys are postal workers and college students. While holding down jobs and practicing music these musicians are still reserve service members and can be deployed if need be.

No member of the band has been used in combat since World War Two, but they all still can handle a gun if need be.

The main goal of the band is to be the friendly face of the National Guard and the rest of the military. They play tons of civic engagements throughout the year, but it’s the summer concert series that brought the band to Jasper on Thursday night.

It’s been at least three years since the Infantry band has been to Southwest Indiana. They played a show in Vincennes in 2015.

The band’s mission is to show a glimpse of Military life, and as such they’ve made the theme for their concert series ‘Heroes and Legends.’ When thinking about military heroes they play songs of military lore. What steals the show is the band’s renditions of more modern songs. The band takes the audience to Hyrule when they play the Legend of Zelda theme song and to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. These characters are also heroes and legends both the audience and the National Guard members can connect to.

