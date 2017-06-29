Home Indiana Indiana Mother who Killed her Children Sentenced to 130 Years June 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Ft. Wayne mother who admitted to killing her two children learns her fate. 30-year-old Amber Pasztor was sentenced to 130 years behind bars Thursday morning. Pasztor received 55 years for each murder count and an additional 10 years on each charge.

Pasztor pleaded guilty, but mentally ill as part of her plea deal.

Last September, Pasztor took her two children from their custodial grandparents, prompting an Amber Alert.

Later she told an officer in Elkhart that the children were dead in the back of her car.

Authorities say she smothered her seven-year-old daughter, Liliana Hernandez, and six-year-old son, Rene Pasztor, telling police she did it to “keep them safe” and “usher them into heaven”.

Pasztor is also facing charges in connection to the shooting death of her 66-year-old neighbor, Frank Macomber.

Detectives believe she shot him then took his car before abducting her children.

Autopsy Scheduled For Two Ft. Wayne Children Found Dead In A Car – Sept. 27, 2016

Comments

comments