Indiana Military Museum Showcases War Memorabilia November 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Military Museum gives visitors a chance to explore the life and times of the brave men and women that fought for our country. To commemorate Veteran’s Day, the museum showcases war memorabilia, including uniforms, weapons, and vehicles used by veterans throughout our country’s history.

All veterans will get into the museum for free this weekend. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Admission is $5 for adults, seniors (over 62) are $4, children between six and 18 are $3. Children under six are free.

For more information, visit Indiana Military Museum.





