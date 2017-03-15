Indiana Military Museum Receives Development Grant

An Indiana museum is receiving a quarter of a million dollars. The Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes received $250,000 destination development grant to expand its current museum. The matching grants were awarded by the Indiana Tourism Council.

Museum officials plan to construct a life-size interactive diorama depicting United State military engagements from World War I through the Vietnam War era. The museum will be able to showcase its vast archive of artifacts, many of which are rare or one-of-a-kind.

The Columbus Visitors Center also received destination development grant. It received $85,287 to create gateways and enhancing streetscapes for a number of neighborhoods throughout Bartholomew County.

Indiana Office of Tourism Development’s Destination Development Grant Program was created to aid communities who show a need and have a desire to make their destination a more desirable place to visit and live.

For more information about this grant program, visit Indiana Tourism.

Comments

comments