Home Indiana Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes Honors John McCain August 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A small piece of history that played a big part in John McCain’s life sits on display at the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes.

The U.S. Navy A-4 Sky Hawk is a replica of the place McCain was flying when he was shot down over Vietnam back in 1967. He broke both of his arms and a leg when ejecting from the plane, as well as being captured by enemy forces.

McCain was a P.O.W for five and half years before he returned home.

The museum refurbished the plane a few years ago and dedicated it to McCain for his service.

Jim Osborne, Indian Military Museum Curator, says McCain is a true American and true hero, which is why his name can be seen on the plane.

Live coverage of Senator John McCain’s memorial service from the national cathedral will be provided by CBS news starting at 8:00AM.

Comments

comments