Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes Honors John McCain

Friday afternoon, the American people are getting the chance to pay their respects and say goodbye to the late Senator John McCain. Often described as the maverick, he left a mark on American history.

A small piece of that history that played a big part in McCain’s life is on display at the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes.

In 1967, McCain was on his 23rd bombing mission when he was shot down and injured during Operation Rolling Thunder. He was ejected from the plane and the force snapped both of his arms.

In McCain’s fight for American freedom, he became a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for nearly six years and did not receive medical attention to his injuries.

The Indiana Military Museum has a replica of the U.S. Navy A-4 Sky Hawk he was flying that day.

“You can only see or learn so much from books, there’s a big difference between looking at a picture of an aircraft, tank or something like that and actually being up close to go up and see it and touch it,” says Indiana Military Museum Aircraft Manager Frank Roales.

The replica was refurbished years ago and that’s when the museum dedicated the plane to McCain for his service.

America’s maverick passed away at the age of 81 in August from a progressive form of brain cancer. Even though he is gone, the naval aviator, war hero, and senator will not be forgotten.

Live coverage of Senator John McCain’s memorial service from the national cathedral will be provided by CBS News starting at 8 p.m.

