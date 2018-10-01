Home Indiana Indiana Medical Lab Owner Indicted on Felony Counts October 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A 44-year-old Indiana medical laboratory owner has been indicted on two felony counts involving theft and fraud of the Kentucky Medicaid Program.

Eric Daum of Tell City, Indiana was indicted by a Franklin County, Kentucky grand jury September 25th on one count of theft by deception over $10,000 and one count of devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program (KMAP) of $300 or more.

The indictment alleges that in 2015 and 2016 Daum, the owner of Riverside Cytology Laboratory in Tell City, fraudulently billed Kentucky Medicaid for laboratory services when there was not a qualified director employed by Riverside Cytology Laboratory. As a result, Daum fraudulently received more than $10,000 in payment from Kentucky Medicaid.

Daum is scheduled to be arraignment Franklin Circuit Court at 10:30AM October 26th, 2018.

