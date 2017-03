Home Indiana Indiana May See Changes in Vaping Bill March 23rd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A 2016 law was declared unconstitutional as it created a monopoly and even led to an FBI investigation.

Now, Indiana lawmakers are calling for an amendment.

The amendment would be in place to protect minors by defining what an e-cigarette is and what insurance requirements should be.

With the current bill, there would be little room for regulatory control and oversight to the federal government.

