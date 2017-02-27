Home Indiana Indiana Man Sentenced to 60 Years for Kidnapping and Killing Toddler February 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of abducting, raping and killing a one-year-old girl is sentenced to 60 years in prison. Kyle Joseph Parker pleaded guilty to abducting 14-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman from her crib, and killing her. An Owen County judge sentenced him to 16 years for kidnapping and 60 for murder. Prosecutors dropped all the other charges, including molestation. Parker was at Shaylyn’s father’s house the night she disappeared.

Parker will be required to register as a violent felon when he is released from prison.

