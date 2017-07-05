Home Indiana Indiana Man Proposes to Girlfriend and her Sister with Down Syndrome July 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

It’s a story getting national attention. An Indiana man proposes to his girlfriend, and her sister. Ashley and Will have been dating for seven years, but it was Ashley’s younger sister Hannah that got a ring from Will…first.

Hannah has Down Syndrome and Diabetes. She will remain in her sister’s care throughout her life.

Knowing this, Will decided to propose marriage to longtime girlfriend Ashley, and friendship to her sister Hannah during a family photoshoot in Santa Claus, Indiana.

Ashley Schaus said, “I told Will, you know you have to accept us, you have to accept Hannah and that is just how it is and you know he took Hannah under his wing as well like a little sister.”

Wedding plans are already in the works.

Hannah has already picked out her white dress and will share best friend vows with Will during the ceremony.

The bride, groom, and ‘best sister’ will tie the knot in October.

Comments

comments