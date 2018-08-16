44News | Evansville, IN

Indiana Man Indicted on Rape Charges Extradited to Kentucky

August 16th, 2018 Kentucky

An Indiana man indicted for rape and sexual abuse after a nine month investigation has been extradited to Union County Jail.

Roger Dailey was originally being held in the Gibson County jail while waiting to be transferred to Kentucky.

Last November, an alleged victim told Kentucky State Police they were sexually abused by Roger Dailey in their Union County Kentucky home back in the 1980s. Once these allegations came up, KSP began investigating.

The alleged victim was only eight-years-old when the reported abuse began. Dailey was indicted by a grand jury and arrested by Indiana State Police. He has been living in Owensville, Indiana.

Dailey will be arraigned in Union County Court on September 11th at 10:00AM.

