Indiana Man Dies at West Boggs Lake

The Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a 79-year-old Harrison County man at West Boggs Lake in Daviess County.

Ramsey native Herbert Stickler was fishing around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 when his lure got snagged on a log. He fell into the water while attempting to free his line. An attempt to rescue Stickler by members of his fishing group were unsuccessful.

An autopsy was performed Thursday and it was determined the cause of death was related to a medical condition and not drowning.

The area where the drowning occurred was three to four feet in depth. Stickler was not wearing a life jacket when he entered the water.

Responding agencies include the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, West Boggs Park Rangers, Daviess County Coroner’s Office, and Southwest Medical EMS.

Indiana Conservation Officer strongly encourage wearing a life jacket while boating or near water. For more information on water safety click the link below.

