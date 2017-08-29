Home Illinois Indiana Man Accused Of Sending Lewd Pictures To Underage Girls August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

An Indiana man is facing charges after reportedly sending explicit photographs to two underage girls. Police began investigating 29-year-old Christopher Pearison, of Sullivan, Indiana, after he was accused of improper communications with two females under 18.

The investigation began in November of 2016 after two girls claimed Pearison contacted them on social media. They say the conversations turned sexual, and Pearison eventually sent explicit pictures of himself.

Pearison was arrested in Indiana, but he was transported to Wabash County Jail where he is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.

