Indiana Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in Genitalia

A man had to be rushed to the emergency room after he accidentally shot himself in the genitalia.

Police say the incident happened before 7 a.m. Thursday in Marion, Indiana. The 46-year-old man told officers that he was on a walkway near a Girl Scout cabin when the Hi Point 9mm handgun on his waistband began to slip. The gun discharged as the man attempted to adjust the gun.

Police say the bullet entered just above the man’s penis and exited his scrotum.

According to authorities, the man doesn’t have a license to carry a handgun in the state.

Now the case will be sent to the Grant County Prosecutor’s office for review

Comments

comments