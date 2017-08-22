Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch Talks About I-69 Corridor At Rotary Luncheon

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch made a stop in Evansville at the Tropicana. She spoke to the Evansville Rotary Club at the Tropicana’s Conference Center, and the conversation quickly turned toward I-69.

Lt. Gov. Crouch said she is not taking a position on which of the corridors she prefers for building a crossing between Evansville and Henderson. But she did say that many people in the area prefer the Central Corridor.

Crouch also said there are many factors that will go into making a final decision.

“I think what it’s going to come down to at the end of the day is dollars and cents,” Crouch said, “And that’ll be something that INDOT takes into consideration, the cost involved, keeping those open if they’re not going to be the route then what is the cost of keeping that open and what is the route and they’ll be looking at traffic flow also.”

Lt. Gov. Crouch also discussed a number of economic issues facing our area.

