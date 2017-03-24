Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch Reads to Children at Easterseals

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch came back home to Evansville Friday morning. The Mater Dei alum spent her morning reading to children at EasterSeals Milestones. She read to the kids at EasterSeals in honor of disability month happening during the month of March.

The former State Auditor is a champion for people with disabilities, winning a lifetime achievement award from the Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Lt. Gov. Crouch said, “As Lt. Gov. we are shining a light on this particular month and bringing up awareness and encouraging people to take time to share with someone who has a disability.”

This year marks the 13th anniversary of Disability Awareness Month.

