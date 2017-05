Recent report shows Indiana has one of the lowest community college graduation rates in the country.

The national average for 2 year college graduation rate sits at around 30 percent but here in Indiana the numbers hovers at 8 percent. The Ivy Tech System oversees about 80 thousand students across seeking 2 year Associate Degrees.

Even across their 32 campuses that graduate within 3 years, the graduation rate is also 8 percent.

