Indiana Losing Billions Due to Lack of Access to Child Care

October 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle

A study conducted by Indiana’s University’s Public Police Institute says the Hoosier state is losing out on billions in economic activity each year due to the lack of child care.

According to the study, Indiana businesses spend nearly $1.8 billion annually to pay wages of absent employees, for overtime and temporary workers, and for costs associated with reduced productivity due to the lack of access to child care.

“We often think of the long-term and well-proven impact high-quality early care and education has on children. However, this analysis clearly demonstrates that Hoosier businesses, workers and communities are also being dramatically impacted in the short-term,” said Maureen Weber, Early Learning Indiana president and CEO. “When parents can’t access early care and education, they can’t work – and that hurts everyone’s bottom line.”

The study estimates that, on average, working parents with children under five are absent from work 13.3 days each year due to child care issues. Additionally, about 11,000 working parents quit their jobs to address child care needs.

Overall, Indiana’s economy loses nearly $1.1 billion each year as a result of reduced consumer spending, income and job loss, and the ripple effects of the lack of child care. This equates to a $118.8 million annual tax revenue loss for the state.

The study can be read in full by clicking here.

