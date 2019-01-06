Home Indiana Indiana Is Looking for More Woman Hunters January 6th, 2019 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Indiana is looking for more woman and young people to become game hunters.

The state is reportedly seeing a declining number of hunting licenses, so officials are encouraging women and youth to get involved. Conservation efforts could be impacted due to the state’s wildlife preservation programs relying on the sale of hunting licenses as their main source of income. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the number of Indiana’s hunting licenses and tags have dropped by at least 100,000 from 2006 to 2016.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is hoping to launch new programs to reach groups not typically associated with hunting.

