Indiana Lieutenant Governor Weighs In On Curtis Hill Investigation July 16th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor joins other political leaders in calling on the State’s Attorney General to resign.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch says, the state’s policy on sexual harassment is clear and Curtis Hill should step down from his position.

“The governor and I and many others believe the women who came forward and his actions violate the states zero tolerance for that kind of behavior,” says Crouch. “And I fully support the governor’s position and call for Attorney General Curtis Hill’s resignation.”

Indiana Attorney General Hill is accused of inappropriately touching several women during an end-of-session party at an Indianapolis bar in March. The State Inspector General is looking into the allegation against Hill and at this time no criminal charges have been filed against the Attorney General.

Wayne Parke, Vanderburgh County GOP Chairman says a full investigation should be completed before pointing fingers.

“You have an allegation, you must investigate it, you must treat both sides fairly, and it must be kept confidential until final findings are made and then you take whatever course of action is needed,” says Parke.

Parke says there could be other reasons why his own party is asking him to resign.

“We’re the state party, the Republican party, is wanting to remove reference that a marriage is between a man and a woman, that he openly spoke against that,” says Parke. “So then you’ve got the issue going around, is the Republicans retaliating against Curtis Hill because he didn’t line up with them in regards to this issue and there are two to three others.”

Either way, the Lieutenant Governor says the sexual assault will not be tolerated.

“The state has a zero-tolerance policy that wants and needs to be enforced and we will make sure that we continue to have the highest standard for our employees and for our state office holders,” says Crouch.

As for the House resolution calling for an impeachment investigation, Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says resolutions such as this can’t officially be filed until the legislative session begins this November.

Bosma says he will wait until the Inspector General’s investigation is finished before considering any further steps.

