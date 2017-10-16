Indiana Lieutenant Governor Tours Vanderburgh County Jail

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is in Evansville touring the Vanderburgh County Jail. Several issues were discussed at the meeting, including over crowding and the lack of state funding to assist mentally ill inmates.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says giving the jail tour will help give insight into the problems staff members face everyday.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said, “I think it’s a reflection of what we are seeing with the opioid epidemic. How its affecting you know our population 1 out of 5 Hoosiers suffer from mental illness or addiction and so unfortunately until we can defeat this devastating challenge that we have.”

Crouch was moved by the overwhelming amount of women in the jail while only having one Corrections Officer present to oversee their actions. She believes the county needs to focus on prevention and enforcing treatment.

There will be a meeting at the end of this month to discuss the financial standing and resources of our county jail.

