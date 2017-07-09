Home Indiana Indiana Lieutenant Governor Throws First Pitch at Final Baseball Game July 9th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

Challenger League Baseball players are hanging up their helmets for the season. The first at bat at the final game Sunday, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch took to the mound to throw out the first pitch.

While at Highland Park, Crouch took some time to talk about what the State Legislature is doing to help kids like those participating in the Challenger league.

She says she is working on a task force to assess services and supports for people with disabilities.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch says, “What we’re going to be doing is taking a deep dive and looking at the services that we’re providing to people with intellectual and mental disabilities in the state of Indiana. We’re going to look at the waiting list. We’re going to look at the areas of the state, where we need to do a better job and then we’re going to take a pause and look to the future.”

Crouch says she’s inspired by what the Challenger League has accomplished. After the game she handed out trophies to all of the players and even got a ball signed by each player to take with her back to the statehouse.

