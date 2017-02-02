Home Indiana Indiana Lawyer Gears Up For 2018 U.S. Senate Race February 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana just finished its November elections for state officials, but one Hoosier lawyer is gearing up for the next U.S. Senate race. That race is nearly two years from now.

Mark Hurt, Kokomo and Noblesville attorney, has filed his candidacy to run for the United State Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly. Hurt is the first Republican candidate to become an official challenger for Indiana’s U.S. Senate race in 2018.

Hurt will hold a press conference and meet with the media Friday at the Vanderburgh County Republican Headquarters in Evansville. The event is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Mark Hurt announced his candidacy at Shapiro’s in Indianapolis Wednesday and Fort Wayne’s Coney Island Wiener Stand.

For more information, visit Mark Hurt for U.S. Senate.

