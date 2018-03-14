Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Wrap Up 2018 Legislature March 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s been a relatively short session for Hoosier lawmakers but that’s not to say they haven’t gotten a lot done. Some history was made as the session is now wrapping up. It was history in the making as Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed into law a Sunday alcohol sales bill.

For the first time since prohibition Hoosiers can legally buy booze and beer on Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Though if you’re shopping at a convenience store of a grocery store folks still can’t buy cold beer that measure died in committee.

Lawmakers also worked on clarifying the state’s CBD oil laws. CBD is made from the cannabis plant but does not contain the same psychoactive effect that THC contains. It’s believed to have medical benefits, and the Senate bill that was authored by local state Senator Jim Tomes is expected to be voted on Wednesday.

The other CBD oil bill from the house has drawn the ire and curiosity of many Hoosiers. That bill which passed both the Senate and house early in the session had a rare amendment added on known as strip and insert to make the bill about gun legislation and not CBD oil.

If passed the bill would eliminate gun permit fees and approve those permits for life. The legislature passed some major stopgap funding for Indiana schools after a higher than expected attendance year. The say’s firefly became the official insect of the Hoosier state.

Some other unusual bills made it through too — Indiana is now the second state to ban scleral tattoos which are tattoos on the eyeballs.

Also, a bill that allows students to carry sunscreen on school property without a doctor’s note passed with ease. On the flip side of the 2018 Indiana legislative session — bills that have been tried in the past were again shot down. Those include a hate crime bill, raising the minimum wage and requiring cursive to be taught in schools.

The Governor says he will look at all sides of the bills as he signs many that are expected to pass in these waning hours of the session.

As of Wednesday, the Senate cleared the bill 67 to zero. The bill moved to the House and was cleared 97 to zero legalizing the sale and usage of CBD oil.

