Indiana Lawmakers Weigh In on Noah’s Law

A petition is circulating online that may restrict where Hoosiers can fire guns. House Bill 1387 would prohibit Hoosiers from firing a gun inside city limits. Democrat Linda Lawson of Hammond proposed the bill after 13-year-old Noah Inman died when a stray bullet hit him last summer while he was playing baseball.

Officials say someone shot a gun into the air and when the bullet came down it hit and killed Noah. His family is pushing a bill called Noah’s Law. It says a person who discharges a firearm knowingly or intentionally without legal justification will face a level six felony.

House Representative Tom Washburne says, “You know we have lots of bills that are signed to courts and criminal codes we got this year we got 50 and we could do about 14 or so, and when I looked at it-it looked to me like criminal recklessness already covered that. If you use a gun in the course of criminal recklessness it’s already a level 5 felony which is higher than what representative Lawson was proposing so it was already covered.”

Representative Washburne says it is very unlikely that House Bill 1387 will come up during the session’s next term.



